Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Dangerous air spewing from massive wildfires on the West Coast is seeping into homes and businesses and keeping people already shut away by the coronavirus pandemic from enjoying even a walk outside.

People in Oregon, Washington state and California have been struggling for a week or longer under some of the most unhealthy air on the planet.

Scientists and forecasters say relief from the acrid yellowish-green smog may not come for days or weeks.

The hazy, gunk-filled air has closed businesses, grounded some flights into Oregon, canceled school and added another layer of misery to people who are homeless.

