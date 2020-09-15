Advertisement

Sheriff: Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket

A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.
A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff's deputies.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANTON, Ga. (AP) - A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody.

The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

