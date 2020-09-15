Stars advance to Cup Final for first time in 20 years, eliminate Golden Knights

(KWTX) - Denis Gurianov scored the game-winning goal in overtime on the power play, Anton Khudobin made 34 saves, and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

Dallas trailed Vegas 2-0 early in the third period when the Stars' 2009 third-round pick, Reilly Smith, converted a 2-on-1 opportunity with a shot over Khudobin’s glove.

Jamie Benn flipped the momentum with his eighth goal of the playoffs midway through the third. Joel Kiviranta, who scored a hat trick in the Stars' Game 7 win over the Avalanche, tied the game with 3:47 left in the period to send the teams to overtime.

After Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud took a delay of game penalty, Gurianov smacked a one-timer past Knights goaltender Robin Lehner to send the Stars to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2000.

Dallas will play the winner of the series between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay currently leads that series 3-1.

