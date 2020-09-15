Stocks give up part of an early gain but still end higher

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks gave up part of their gains from earlier in the day but still closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday.

Gains for big technology companies outweighed losses in banks and elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after being up more than 1% earlier.

It’s the second straight sizable gain for the benchmark index following its worst week since June.

Big Tech stocks have been bouncing back this week after suddenly losing altitude earlier this month amid worries that their prices had climbed too high.

Treasury yields held steady as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.