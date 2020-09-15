Storied Central Texas cemetery undergoes $435,000 renovation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s storied Greenwood Cemetery, divided for most of its 145-year history by a fence that separated the graves of African Americans from the graves of whites, has undergone a $435,000 renovation.

A virtual ribbon-cutting Tuesday marked completion of the project, which involved the removal of internal fencing, construction of a new iron fence around the 18-acre cemetery and the addition of arched iron entrances.

For most of its history, the once-segregated cemetery was operated by private groups, but in 2014, the City of Waco took full control and two years later the chain link fence that separated the final resting places of such distinguished African Americans as Broadway baritone Jules Bledsoe and Negro League Baseball star Andrew Lewis Cooper from the graves of whites was removed.

Both Union and Confederate veterans are buried in the cemetery, and a mass grave holds the remains of victims of the 1918 influence pandemic.

