Advertisement

Storied Central Texas cemetery undergoes $435,000 renovation

By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s storied Greenwood Cemetery, divided for most of its 145-year history by a fence that separated the graves of African Americans from the graves of whites, has undergone a $435,000 renovation.

A virtual ribbon-cutting Tuesday marked completion of the project, which involved the removal of internal fencing, construction of a new iron fence around the 18-acre cemetery and the addition of arched iron entrances.

For most of its history, the once-segregated cemetery was operated by private groups, but in 2014, the City of Waco took full control and two years later the chain link fence that separated the final resting places of such distinguished African Americans as Broadway baritone Jules Bledsoe and Negro League Baseball star Andrew Lewis Cooper from the graves of whites was removed.

Both Union and Confederate veterans are buried in the cemetery, and a mass grave holds the remains of victims of the 1918 influence pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The victim of an early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

State

Two die after Greyhound bus overturns in collision at Texas highway intersection

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a Texas highway intersection.

News

Greenwood Cemetery updates unveiled in virtual ribbon cutting

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Police chase ends in deadly crash in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The driver of a stolen vehicle who was attempting to elude Texas officers died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Latest News

State

Teenager charged after Texas woman shot to death as she slept

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A teenager has been charged with murder in the death of a Texas woman who was shot and killed as she slept in her bed.

News

Police seek public’s help after series of local vehicle thefts, burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday after a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries over the weekend in which four guns were among the items stolen.

News

'That little girl was never sexually assaulted in our city’: Local police chief clarifies #StandwithSophie case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas police department is setting the record straight about a complex child custody case involving a 9-year-old Texas girl that's garnered global attention.

News

Boy, 14, found unresponsive in home dies at local hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a home died at a local hospital.

News

Area city hall closes down because of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
An area city hall was closed Tuesday after an unspecified number of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Waco: Local mom spearheads stuffed animal drive for young hurricane victims

Updated: 14 hours ago