Advertisement

Teen charged after local man attacked while trying to break up fight dies

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. on July 13 to a report that a teenager was attacking “multiple individuals” in a home in the 800 block of North 11th Street in Waco. (File)
Officers responded at around 6 p.m. on July 13 to a report that a teenager was attacking “multiple individuals” in a home in the 800 block of North 11th Street in Waco. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A teenager was served Tuesday with a manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of a Waco man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Jason Ivy, 19, was served with the warrant in the McLennan County Jail where he’s been held since the fight in July.

He was charged earlier with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault family violence in connection with the incident.

His bonds now total $125,000.

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. on July 13 to a report that a teenager was attacking “multiple individuals” in a home in the 800 block of North 11th Street in Waco, Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Tuesday.

As the fight moved into the street Steven Ray Sanders, 43, was called to the home to try to help “gain control” over the teenager, Bynum said.

During a struggle with the teen, Sanders “was punched, kicked, bitten, and was stabbed in the back by a small knife,” Bynum said.

Ivy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Bynum said.

Sanders was taken to a local hospital where he died later the same night of a heart attack “caused by the physical stress of the attack,” Bynum said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

News

Storied Central Texas cemetery undergoes $435,000 renovation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A storied Central Texas cemetery divided for most of its 145-year history by a fence that separated the graves of African Americans from the graves of whites has undergone a $435,000 renovation.

News

Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The victim of an early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

State

Two die after Greyhound bus overturns in collision at Texas highway intersection

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a Texas highway intersection.

Latest News

News

Greenwood Cemetery updates unveiled in virtual ribbon cutting

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Police chase ends in deadly crash in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The driver of a stolen vehicle who was attempting to elude Texas officers died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

State

Teenager charged after Texas woman shot to death as she slept

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A teenager has been charged with murder in the death of a Texas woman who was shot and killed as she slept in her bed.

News

Police seek public’s help after series of local vehicle thefts, burglaries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police asked for the public’s help Tuesday after a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries over the weekend in which four guns were among the items stolen.

News

'That little girl was never sexually assaulted in our city’: Local police chief clarifies #StandwithSophie case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas police department is setting the record straight about a complex child custody case involving a 9-year-old Texas girl that's garnered global attention.

News

Boy, 14, found unresponsive in home dies at local hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a home died at a local hospital.