Three brothers accused of raping 10-year-old girl

KENNER, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities said three brothers are accused of raping a 10-year-old girl.

Raul and Wilmer Paz Perez were arrested Saturday and were charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Elder Paz Perez remains a fugitive, Kenner police said.

The brothers were alone with the girl on Sept. 9 and began making sexual advances toward her, police said.

The girl refused and locked herself in the bathroom but they broke in and raped her, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Elder Paz Perez to call police.

It’s unclear if the brothers have lawyers to speak for them.

