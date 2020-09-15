Advertisement

Two die after Greyhound bus overturns in collision at Texas highway intersection

Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a Texas highway intersection.
Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a Texas highway intersection.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MABELLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a highway intersection near Mabelle southwest of Wichita Falls.

The bus, with 30 people aboard, was eastbound Monday on U.S. Highway 277 when it collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on U.S. Highway 183, KCBD in Lubbock reported.

One passenger aboard the bus died at the scene and another later died at a hospital, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing said.

Three other people were flown to hospitals in Fort Worth and Wichita Falls.

The pickup’s driver was taken to Seymour Hospital with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

