US industrial production up modest 0.4% in August
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest 0.4% increase in August, far below the strong rebounds in recent months.
The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the August advance followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June as the industrial sector began to recover from steep drops in March and April as the coronavirus shut down activity.
For August, manufacturing rose 1% but mining, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 2.5% and production at the nation’s utilities was off 0.4%.
