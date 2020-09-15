Advertisement

Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital

The victim of an early-morning shooting in Killeen remains in critical condition at a local hospital. (Photo by Sam DeLeon/file)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The victim of an early-morning shooting Monday in Killeen remained in critical condition Tuesday at a local hospital.

The 24-year-old man, who was shot in the head, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said Tuesday.

His name was not released.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

