Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The victim of an early-morning shooting Monday in Killeen remained in critical condition Tuesday at a local hospital.
The 24-year-old man, who was shot in the head, was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said Tuesday.
His name was not released.
Officers responded to the shooting at around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
