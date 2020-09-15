Waco: Officials report signs of an uptick in tourism

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City officials are reporting, over the Labor Day weekend, the Cameron Park Zoo saw 1,872 visitors compared to about 1,500 during the 2019 holiday weekend, plus, the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau says most hotels were “virtually full,” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our tourism section continues to work with the McLennan County Public Health District and many of our local businesses to communicate local COVID-19 requirements and safety precautions to our visitors,” city spokesman Larry Holze said.

The Waco Regional Airport also reported that with a flight load factor of 98%, Labor Day was the busiest single day the airport has had since March.

