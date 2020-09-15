Advertisement

Waco: Officials report signs of an uptick in tourism

The Cameron Park Zoo saw 1,872 visitors over the Labor Day weekend compared to about 1,500 during the 2019 holiday weekend(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City officials are reporting, over the Labor Day weekend, the Cameron Park Zoo saw 1,872 visitors compared to about 1,500 during the 2019 holiday weekend, plus, the city’s Convention & Visitors Bureau says most hotels were “virtually full,” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our tourism section continues to work with the McLennan County Public Health District and many of our local businesses to communicate local COVID-19 requirements and safety precautions to our visitors,” city spokesman Larry Holze said.

The Waco Regional Airport also reported that with a flight load factor of 98%, Labor Day was the busiest single day the airport has had since March.

