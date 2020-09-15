Wall Street posts solid gains after surge in corporate deals

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week.

Technology companies led the gains once again. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China.

Immunomedics nearly doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed broadly higher.

Treasury yields held steady.

