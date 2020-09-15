Advertisement

Wall Street posts solid gains after surge in corporate deals

Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.
Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week.

Technology companies led the gains once again. Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China.

Immunomedics nearly doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed broadly higher.

Treasury yields held steady.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Average US gas price edges up 2 pennies to $2.26 per gallon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past three weeks to $2.26 per gallon.

Business

Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year.

National

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
OPEC cut its estimates for world oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next.

Business

Stocks end another day of sharp swings with meager gains

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Friday following another rocky day of sharp swings.

Latest News

Business

Jobless insurance boost to end with no extension in sight

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.

Business

Consumer prices up 0.4% in August as used car prices surge

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as used car prices surged by the largest amount in 51 years.

National

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession.

National

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
|
By TOM KRISHER
The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

National

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By CNN staff
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.

Business

US stocks turn lower again as a wild trading week continues

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week.