Advertisement

While income in the US rose in 2019, so did the uninsured

In 2019 median household income in the U.S. was the highest ever on record. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
In 2019 median household income in the U.S. was the highest ever on record. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - In 2019 median household income in the U.S. was the highest ever on record. But that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday that median household income was $68,703 in 2019.

That’s an increase of 6.8% from the previous year.

The Census Bureau’s survey also showed that the number of U.S. residents without health insurance also increased to 29.6 million residents, primarily due to a drop in Medicaid coverage.

The poverty rate in 2019 was 10.5%, a decrease from 11.8% in 2018. It was the fifth consecutive annual decline.(AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Stocks give up part of an early gain but still end higher

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks gave up part of their gains from earlier in the day but still closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday.

Business

BNSF’s next CEO will be first woman to lead major railroad

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
BNSF’s pick to be its next CEO will be the first woman to lead a major North American railroad.

Business

US industrial production up modest 0.4% in August

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest 0.4% increase in August, far below the strong rebounds in recent months.

Business

Wall Street posts solid gains after surge in corporate deals

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.

Latest News

Business

Average US gas price edges up 2 pennies to $2.26 per gallon

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past three weeks to $2.26 per gallon.

Business

Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year.

National

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
OPEC cut its estimates for world oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next.

Business

Stocks end another day of sharp swings with meager gains

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Friday following another rocky day of sharp swings.

Business

Jobless insurance boost to end with no extension in sight

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.

Business

Consumer prices up 0.4% in August as used car prices surge

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as used car prices surged by the largest amount in 51 years.