Cecily Aguilar’s court date pushed back

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The court date for Cecily Aguilar has been pushed back two months according to court documents.

Aguilar, 22, was charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence after she told authorities, Aaron Robinson, 20, asked her to help dispose of Army Spc. VanessaGuillen’s body.

Aguilar entered a “not guilty” plea and was set to appear before a judge on Sept. 28 following jury selection.

Court documents now show that rearraignment for Aguilar has been scheduled for November 10. Jury selection is scheduled for November 30.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.