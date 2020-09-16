Advertisement

Authorities clear out homeless residents from beneath local interstate bridge

The homeless residents had been living beneath an Interstate 14 bridge.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The City of Killeen has cleared out homeless people who had been living under the U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 overpass at Trimmier Road.

Officer Kyle Moore, who runs the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, said the safety concerns and citizen complaints spurred the removal of the homeless group.

The homeless residents and their possessions were gone from under the bridge on Monday.

“I’ve gotten the pictures and everything,” Moore said.

“They’ve dispersed from that location to other locations. At first they were at Walgreens.”

He said finding more permanent housing for the homeless is complicated because many of them struggle with substance abuse issues, mental health issues, or have trouble getting an identification card.

None of the displaced homeless residents sought services from Killeen’s Families in Crisis shelter, the shelter’s director of programs, Suzanne Armour, said Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic might be part of the reason, she said.

“There are some people that aren’t interested in seeking shelter especially right now when the threat of COVID-19 does exist and there might be some folks that are concerned about living in a congregate living facility,” Armor said.

