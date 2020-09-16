2020 Classroom Champions: The Ogburn School’s Layla Alexander

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor acrobatics & tumbling is the premiere program in the country. Luckily for Layla Alexander, she doesn’t have to go very far to be a part of it.

“I was looking at the University of Oregon and UMHB, but of course Baylor was my first choice," Alexander said. "I’ve been to a couple meets. A couple girls who go to this gym have gone to Baylor. I’ve been to quite a bit.”

Layla is home-schooled but maintains a 4.0 GPA all while averaging 23 hours of practice at Zero Gravity gymnastics each week.

“I started gymnastics when I was seven years old," Alexander said. "It was sophomore year when I wanted to try something else and that’s when I attempted acro.”

“She has the ability to want to do things well and not move on to the next skill until she had everything perfect," coach Tracy Cowan said. "She had the ability to get things right.”

One of Layla’s favorite memories in the community -- ringing the Salvation Army bells with her brother.

“She’s also inspiring of others, cheers for everybody even though she has a lot of skills," Cowan said. "The things she can do, she’s good at, but she cheers for the people that may not be to her level yet. She’s the biggest cheerleader in the gym as well.”

