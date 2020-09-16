Humid & Warm Until the Weekend

We always wish for nice weather over the weekend and we are getting just that for the upcoming weekend! We will see improving conditions with humidity going down. Saturday and Sunday will bring cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons with no rain under a sunny sky! Mornings start in the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. But first we have to get through the rest of the work-week before we get to enjoy that present.

We could see a few evening showers in Central Texas but most will be dry. Temperatures tonight will be slow to fall because of the cloud cover and elevated dew points but we will likely get down to the low 70s to start off tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be a warm and humid one with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We have lots of tropical moisture in the air and we have an area of low pressure sitting off to our west. When you combine the two, there’s bound to be some rain around. Rain chances for us here in Central Texas will stay on the slim side tonight, tomorrow, and maybe into Friday morning. We have, best case scenario, about 40% chance for rain tomorrow. You may want the umbrella in case you get underneath a quick passing shower or non-severe storm. Rain should drift from north to south and it should be all south of us by Friday afternoon.

