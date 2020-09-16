Humidity Continues with Increasing Rain Chances....But Then a GREAT Weekend

We’ll have partly cloudy skies to start the day with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will still hit the upper 80′s despite the clouds. Spotty rain chances will kick in during the afternoon with a few scattered showers going through the evening, but the overall rain chances stay low at 30%. However, rain chances increase for Thursday afternoon as our next disturbance rolls in. The rain will die down heading into Friday morning, after which comfortable weather will settle in and give us low humidity and mild highs for the weekend. The nice weather will continue even heading into the following week.

With regards to Sally, she regained Category 2 status after slowing down quite a bit before making landfall. Some areas along the coastline stretching from Mobile to Pensacola have picked up 10 inches of rain, even 15 inches in a few isolated areas. Sally will keep dumping heavy rain across the Deep South through Friday evening.

