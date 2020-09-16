I-35 traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest, seizure of 360 grams of crystal meth

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A late-night traffic stop Monday on Interstate 35 in Lorena led to a woman’s arrest and the seizure of 360 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Cori Elaine Resendez, who’s identified in online jail records as Cori Elaine Pennington, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana possession, according to online records.

She was arrested after a Lorena officer pulled her car over at around 10:45 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 35 for a traffic violation.

The officer, according to a probable cause affidavit, smelled marijuana and asked her if any illegal narcotics were in her vehicle.

“Resendez denied anything was in the car at first, and then subsequently stated it was possible her son may have had something in the car,” the affidavit says.

The officer, according to the affidavit, ordered Resendez to get out of the car, but she initially refused “because it is scary out there.”

The officer, according to the affidavit, told her traffic was light and “finally had to firmly direct her to exit the car.”

The Lorena Police Department’s K9, Zeta, alerted on the handle of the driver’s side door, the affidavit says.

During a search of the car, the officer found a cigar “blunt” filled with marijuana, a small clear plastic jar containing four tablets believed to contain acetaminophen and hydrocodone, digital scales, and in a handbag, four Baggies that contained a total of 360 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of as much as $18,000, the affidavit says.

Resendez, who told the officer she’s unemployed and was on her way home after visiting a friend in San Antonio, was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

