iamvanessaguillen bill to be introduced Wednesday in Washington

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and several other members of Congress are planning to formally introduce legislation on Wednesday that would change the way sexual harassment claims are investigated on military installations.

Mullin and a bipartisan group of lawmakers who are co-sponsors of the legislation will host a news conference to introduce the bill.

They will be joined by members of the Guillen family, as well as Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam.

The sponsors of the legislation also include U.S. Reps. John Carter (R-Round Rock), Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston), Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso), Pete Olson (R-Sugarland), Will Hurd (R-San Antonio) , Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), and Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr. (D-Calif.).

The news conference is at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

(KWTX will carry the news conference live on air and online, as well as on our social media platforms)

