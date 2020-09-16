Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

(KWTX) - Iconic comedian and actor Jim Carrey will portray Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden on the latest season of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Wednesday.

The series debuts on October 3 and will lead off with five consecutive episodes leading up to the election on November 3, CNN reports.

Current cast member Jason Sudeikis is known for playing Biden on the show.

Saturday Night Live, however, has hired outside actors like Robert de Niro to portray Robert Mueller and Alec Baldwin to play President Donald Trump.

