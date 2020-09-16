Killeen: Police try to identify 2nd suspect in convenience store robbery

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

KILLEEN Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police were trying Wednesday to identify a second suspect in a holdup in August at a local convenience store during which a clerk was assaulted.

They released a surveillance photo of the man Wednesday.

A second man recorded by security cameras during the Aug. 14 robbery at the store in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue has already been identified, police said.

The two men entered the store, grabbed an item and left without paying.

During the theft an employee tried to stop the two and was assaulted, which elevated a shoplifting incident to robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.