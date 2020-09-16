Advertisement

Killeen: Police try to identify 2nd suspect in convenience store robbery

Killeen police were trying Wednesday to identify a second suspect in a holdup at a local convenience store during which a clerk was assaulted.
Killeen police were trying Wednesday to identify a second suspect in a holdup at a local convenience store during which a clerk was assaulted.(Killeen Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.KILLEEN Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police were trying Wednesday to identify a second suspect in a holdup in August at a local convenience store during which a clerk was assaulted.

They released a surveillance photo of the man Wednesday.

A second man recorded by security cameras during the Aug. 14 robbery at the store in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue has already been identified, police said.

The two men entered the store, grabbed an item and left without paying.

During the theft an employee tried to stop the two and was assaulted, which elevated a shoplifting incident to robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Latest News

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

State

UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Amber Stegall
A missing 3-year-old Texas girl has been found safe, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

News

Ex-Waco police officer sues the city, the department and its former chief

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A veteran Waco police officer who retired unexpectedly filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the department and its former chief, alleging backlash from his online advocacy of community policing led to his departure.

State

Texas sheriff’s deputy charged in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Latest News

State

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in the Texas capital are reporting multiple injuries following an apparent crane collision in a rapidly growing neighborhood just north of downtown Austin.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rules 3 Green Party candidates should be added back to November ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Switek and Alexa Ura
Democrats successfully sued last month to remove from the ballot the Green Party nominees for U.S. Senate, Railroad Commission and the 21st Congressional District, but those candidates now must be restored to ballots around the state.

News

Local GOP chair cries foul after Trump-Pence signs stolen, defaced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county GOP chairman is calling on Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs.

News

Chick-fil-A testing new pimento cheese-topped sandwich

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich in parts of North and South Carolina.

State

Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.

News

Court date for woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death pushed back

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
The initial court date for a woman accused of helping dispose of the remains of a slain Fort Hood soldier has been pushed back.