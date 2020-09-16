Local GOP chair cries foul after Trump-Pence signs stolen, defaced

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland is calling on local Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs, which he says hit an “all-time high” this week.

“Several of the pricey large signs have been taken from major intersections, and daily we are getting 10 or more people come into the office to replace Trump signs that were stolen,” he said in a press release Wednesday.

“It is so sad that the level of brazen vandalism and sheer disregard for the law has reached new levels even in Waco, Texas.”

A security camera at the Woodway Public Safety Department on Estates Drive recorded grainy video of one of the sign thefts.

The thief is barely visible in the upper left corner of the frame.

Political sign theft Over the past several weeks, several campaign signs have been stolen or defaced. A friendly reminder that theft or destruction of political campaign signs is considerd criminal mischief punishable by a fine of up to $500 and possible additional charges of criminal trespass. Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

In some cases, Holland said, Trump-Pence signs were stolen while adjacent campaign signs for Republican congressional candidate Pete Sessions and incumbent Republican State Rep. Doc Anderson were untouched.

Several large campaign signs were recovered from a wooded area near the Woodway Public Safety Department, he said.

Another 5,000 signs are being delivered to Waco this week, he said.

Culprits could be charged with criminal mischief and fined as much as $500 and could also face criminal trespass charges, police said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.