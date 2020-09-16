Advertisement

Local GOP chair cries foul after Trump-Pence signs stolen, defaced

McLennan County's GOP chairman is calling on Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs.
McLennan County's GOP chairman is calling on Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs.(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland is calling on local Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs, which he says hit an “all-time high”  this week.

“Several of the pricey large signs have been taken from major intersections, and daily we are getting 10 or more people come into the office to replace Trump signs that were stolen,” he said in a press release Wednesday.

“It is so sad that the level of brazen vandalism and sheer disregard for the law has reached new levels even in Waco, Texas.”

A security camera at the Woodway Public Safety Department on Estates Drive recorded grainy video of one of the sign thefts.

The thief is barely visible in the upper left corner of the frame.

Political sign theft

Over the past several weeks, several campaign signs have been stolen or defaced. A friendly reminder that theft or destruction of political campaign signs is considerd criminal mischief punishable by a fine of up to $500 and possible additional charges of criminal trespass.

Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

In some cases, Holland said, Trump-Pence signs were stolen while adjacent campaign signs for Republican congressional candidate Pete Sessions and incumbent Republican State Rep. Doc Anderson were untouched.

Several large campaign signs were recovered from a wooded area near the Woodway Public Safety Department, he said.

Another 5,000 signs are being delivered to Waco this week, he said.

Culprits could be charged with criminal mischief and fined as much as $500 and could also face criminal trespass charges, police said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in the Texas capital are reporting multiple injuries following an apparent crane collision in a rapidly growing neighborhood just north of downtown Austin.

State

Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.

News

Court date for woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death pushed back

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
The initial court date for a woman accused of helping dispose of the remains of a slain Fort Hood soldier has been pushed back.

Coronavirus

Pandemic recovery program has helped save 200 small businesses, 540 jobs Waco officials say

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 has caused many small businesses around the state to close, however, at least 200 of them in the Waco area were saved with the help of the city’s Small Business Recovery Fund Program, officials say.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Homeless group moved from I-14 bridge

Updated: 12 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

News

Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The victim of an early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

News

Teen charged after local man attacked while trying to break up fight dies

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager was arrested Tuesday on a manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of a 43-year-old Central Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

News

I-35 traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest, seizure of 360 grams of crystal meth

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A late-night traffic stop on Interstate 35 led to a woman’s arrest and the seizure of 360 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

News

#iamvanessaguillen bill to be introduced Wednesday in Washington

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and several other members of Congress are planning to formally introduce legislation on Wednesday that would change the way sexual harassment claims are investigated on military installations.