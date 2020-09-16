Advertisement

Masks don’t muffle teachers’ voices in one area school; their lessons are amplified

By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Teachers at Raymond Mays Middle School in Troy aren’t muffled behind their masks anymore, thanks to the school’s Beta Club and Student Council.

Instead they’re using portable voice amplifiers, which include a microphone and headset.

“The amplifiers help make everything come across very clearly in the classroom,” Principal Michelle Joliff said.

Joliff was the one who brought the idea back to the campus after walking into a basketball game of her daughter’s over the summer and hearing a masked worker outside giving players and parents instructions.

“It’s hard to understand anyone wearing a mask and I could hear this woman very clearly and I realized she had a voice amplifier.”

The Beta club and Student Council picked up the $35 cost of each of the 30 amplifiers for the school’s 30 teachers.

Jolliff said it’s been the best investment and the kids love it.

“The response from the kids has been great,” she said.

“It’s just been a huge help for them.”

The clarity and volume have allowed a few of her hearing-impaired students who have cochlear implants to ditch the FM transmitters they ordinarily use, Jolliff said.

“These work so well that we have a couple of students that they don’t need them at this point,” she said.

And they’re teacher approved, too.

Joliff said the teachers rave about the help it provides them in a unique teaching situation.

She even caught seventh grade reading teacher Shayla Rawls pretending to be Britney Spears with her signature portable mic, singing and dancing around while nine months pregnant on the second day of school as students arrived.

She recorded it and shared it online because to her it shows the resiliency of her teachers and their excitement for being back in the classroom.

“We were excited to be back and she said ‘I feel like Britney Spears’ and she whipped around and started singing one of Britney’s songs and she flipped that hair and sang another song. She said she felt so special with the microphone,” she said.

“We have a great culture on our campus. There is so much criticism going on of going back to school but my staff is excited to be here and I just wanted to share that to show it.”

It will be a few more weeks before Rawls will be able to wear the amplifier in the classroom again.

She had her baby with her husband and fellow middle school teacher and coach Logan early Wednesday.

Five-pound-11-ounce Olivia Claire Rawls was born at Baylor Scott & White Center in Temple.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

News

Two found dead at rural Central Texas home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in rural Central Texas.

News

Ex-Waco police officer sues the city, the department and its former chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A veteran Waco police officer who retired unexpectedly filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the department and its former chief, alleging backlash from his online advocacy of community policing led to his departure.

News

Man accused of killing Fort Hood soldier named in murder indictment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man accused of shooting a Fort Hood soldier repeatedly was indicted Wednesday for murder.

Entertainment

Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iconic comedian and actor Jim Carrey will portray Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden on the latest season of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Wednesday.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: More than 200 new cases, six more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths were reported Wednesday in Central Texas.

News

Local teachers wearing face masks use voice amplifiers in the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Abbott used pandemic as cover to ban abortions, former Planned Parenthood head says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cecile Richards, a Texas native, made the comment in an interview during The Texas Tribune Festival that aired Wednesday. Limits on abortion access earlier this year spurred legal battles.

News

Teenager arrested after series of indecent exposure incidents at local stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in area stores.

News

Troopers respond to fatal Central Texas crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Department of Public Safety troopers were at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Central Texas.