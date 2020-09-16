More high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Yoe Yoemen and Rosebud-Lott Cougars are the latest teams to have games scheduled for Friday canceled due to COVID-19.

Cameron Yoe, which canceled practice Monday after a varsity player tested positive for the virus, was scheduled to play Lexington.

The Cameron ISD announced it’s suspending varsity football activity for the rest of the week, but said JV and freshman games against Lake Belton are still scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Rosebud-Lott was preparing to play Johnson City.

A highly-anticipated matchup between the Lampasas Badgers and host China Spring Cougars was called off earlier this week.

