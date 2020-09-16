Advertisement

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin

Authorities in the Texas capital are reporting multiple injuries following an apparent crane collision in a rapidly growing neighborhood just north of downtown Austin.
Authorities in the Texas capital are reporting multiple injuries following an apparent crane collision in a rapidly growing neighborhood just north of downtown Austin.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed Wednesday morning at a construction site in Austin, injuring at least 22 people.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE after Wednesday’s accident shows two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports that at least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital.

At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ex-Waco police officer sues the city, the department and its former chief

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A veteran Waco police officer who retired unexpectedly filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city, the department and its former chief, alleging backlash from his online advocacy of community policing led to his departure.

State

Public’s help sought in search for Texas girl, 3

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Amber Stegall
State authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rules 3 Green Party candidates should be added back to November ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Patrick Switek and Alexa Ura
Democrats successfully sued last month to remove from the ballot the Green Party nominees for U.S. Senate, Railroad Commission and the 21st Congressional District, but those candidates now must be restored to ballots around the state.

News

Local GOP chair cries foul after Trump-Pence signs stolen, defaced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county GOP chairman is calling on Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs.

Latest News

News

Chick-fil-A testing new pimento cheese-topped sandwich

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich in parts of North and South Carolina.

State

Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located behind the main altar of the church.

News

Court date for woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death pushed back

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
The initial court date for a woman accused of helping dispose of the remains of a slain Fort Hood soldier has been pushed back.

Coronavirus

Pandemic recovery program has helped save 200 small businesses, 540 jobs Waco officials say

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 has caused many small businesses around the state to close, however, at least 200 of them in the Waco area were saved with the help of the city’s Small Business Recovery Fund Program, officials say.

VOD Recording

Homeless group moved from I-14 bridge

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”