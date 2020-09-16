More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed Wednesday morning at a construction site in Austin, injuring at least 22 people.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE after Wednesday’s accident shows two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports that at least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital.

At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

