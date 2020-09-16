Advertisement

Public’s help sought in search for Texas girl, 3

Elly’Anna Garcia, 3, is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput, 34.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help to locate a 3-year-old girl who was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday, but has not been seen since.

The two were last seen in Plainview but may travelling to the DFW or Houston areas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and his mother is asked to contact Child Protective Investigations at (806) 341-5385.

