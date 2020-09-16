Advertisement

Pandemic recovery program has helped save 200 small businesses, 540 jobs Waco officials say

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has caused many small businesses around the state to close, however, at least 200 of them in the Waco area were saved with the help of the city’s Small Business Recovery Fund Program, officials say.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting workshop, city staff reported, from May through August, 208 small businesses impacted by the pandemic applied for and received up to $5,000 in relief.

“I think that says a lot--the ingenuity and the ability, and just the heart that our city staff has to help the citizens of our city,” said councilman Darius Ewing.

Of the businesses which received relief, and the majority were minority and/or women-owned.

“Let me speak specifically to our businesses of color and women-owned businesses who may or may not have been approved for PPP or EIDL funds that were able to get some assistance in an effort to go forth in this recovery because this grant program was stood up is phenomenal,” said Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Barefield.

Barefield applauded city staff for getting the program up and running within weeks.

“Just moving it fast and furious was greatly appreciated by our business community,” she said. “In this pandemic, it allowed us all to come together and work together.”

Funded by the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corporation (WMCEDC) and the City of Waco’s Community Development Block (CDBG) CARES Act, city staff said the program helped save more than 540 jobs.

“The fact that we helped 200 businesses stay open and 541 jobs be retained is just something that I think we will look back on with pride as something really good that came out of our response to COVID,” said Mayor Kyle Deaver.

WMCEDC provided $414,585 in funding, the CDBG CARES Act grant provided $414,415 for a total of $830,000.

Not all of it was used: there’s still about $250,000 left over.

City officials haven’t decided what to do with the remaining funds.

“This was a great program,” said councilman John Kinnaird. “I think it’s paved the way for hopefully some really great things down the road in terms of small business support.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health

Reports of additional COVID-19 cases jump in some Central Texas counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Reports of new COVID-19 cases jumped Tuesday in several Central Texas counties.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Latest News

Politics

House panel probes report administration tweaked COVID-19 data to please Trump

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A House subcommittee is launching an investigation into reports that political appointees have meddled with routine government scientific data to better align with the president's public statements.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

Health

New UT Austin COVID dashboards made available

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Health

More area high school football games canceled because of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
More area high school football games have been canceled because of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.