Advertisement

“She’s now an American hero” - Vanessa Guillen bill could change how the military handles sexual harassment

By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The family of the slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday for the introduction of the bipartisan I Am Vanessa Guillen Act. It is a bill the family and their attorney Natalie Khawam are hoping will better address sexual harassment claims in the military.

“She’s now an American hero that will save lots of lives,” said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister.

The legislation is another step in the formation of a national legacy for Vanessa Guillen, who told her mother in February she was being sexually harassed by a superior.

The Guillen family and attorney Natalie Khawam joined with lawmakers Wednesday for the introduction of the legislation. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) are spearheading the effort in the House.

Some of the keys in the 29-page bill include making sexual harassment a crime within the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and mandatory independent investigations of sexual harassment rather than a soldier’s chain of command handling the claim. The Department of Defense would pick the independent investigator from inside DOD, but Mullin says the investigators tapped will have experience with sexual harassment cases. Speier says the legislation is overdue and now is the time to capitalize.

“The voices of those survivors have never been louder or more clear. This is the military’s #MeToo moment. And we are going to take full advantage to amplify it and to cause the kinds of changes that we believe should take place,” said Speier.

The bill has a group of 73 bipartisan cosponsors. Speier and Mullin are optimistic the House will pass the legislation by the end of the year as they have a commitment from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that a floor vote will happen soon.

President Donald Trump sat down with the Guillen family weeks ago and expressed openness to supporting legislation. The White House would not say whether he is going to put his signature on the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act now that the text has been released.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal health official takes leave of absence amid furor over coronavirus response meddling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

National

What Biden or Trump could do for your student loans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
Campaign proposals are no guarantee of laws to come, but they show which ideas are taking root.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rules 3 Green Party candidates should be added back to November ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Switek and Alexa Ura
Democrats successfully sued last month to remove from the ballot the Green Party nominees for U.S. Senate, Railroad Commission and the 21st Congressional District, but those candidates now must be restored to ballots around the state.

News

Local GOP chair cries foul after Trump-Pence signs stolen, defaced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local county GOP chairman is calling on Democratic and civic leaders to condemn the theft and defacement of Trump-Pence campaign signs.

Politics

House panel probes report administration tweaked COVID-19 data to please Trump

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A House subcommittee is launching an investigation into reports that political appointees have meddled with routine government scientific data to better align with the president's public statements.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawyer: Bolton will cooperate with any probe into his book

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton says Bolton will cooperate with any investigation related to the recent publication of his tell-all book.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

National Politics

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.

National Politics

Mass. man puts electric fence around Trump sign to protect it from thieves

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:24 AM CDT
|
By WJAR Staff
Though six signs supporting Trump disappeared from the yard, another sign, one that encouraged people to get out and vote, was never touched.

National Politics

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in West Coast infernos.