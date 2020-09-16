Advertisement

Springer and Maldonado homer, Astros beat Rangers but lose Correa

Houston Astros Head Athletic Trainer Jeremiah Randall, left, and manger Dusty Baker (12) , help Carlos Correa (1) to his feet after Correa fouled a pitch off his leg during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Houston. Correa was helped from the field after being injured.
Houston Astros Head Athletic Trainer Jeremiah Randall, left, and manger Dusty Baker (12) , help Carlos Correa (1) to his feet after Correa fouled a pitch off his leg during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Houston. Correa was helped from the field after being injured.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - George Springer and Martín Maldonado homered, Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Houston Astros got a needed 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

The Astros, who are in second place in the AL West with the top two teams ensured a postseason spot, opened a six-game homestand after dropping 9 of 11 games on their recent road trip.

Their victory was tempered by an injury to shortstop Carlos Correa, who had to be helped off the field after fouling a ball off his left ankle or foot. There was no immediate update on Correa’s condition, but he was in significant pain. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

