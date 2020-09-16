Advertisement

Teenager arrested after series of indecent exposure incidents at local stores

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in area stores. (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) – Bosque County deputies have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in local stores.

Andrew Smith, 17, was in custody Wednesday, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrest stems from incidents on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 at Mr. K’s store in Laguna Park and on Sept. 13 at the Dollar General store in Laguna Park in which a suspect exposed himself to a total of as many as five victims.

Bosque County sheriff’s Cpl. Ty Hardy reviewed surveillance video, found the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle and then traced it to the vehicle’s owner.

Three more active cases are pending, authorities said.

