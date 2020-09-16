Texas church vandalized, 90-year-old statue of Jesus destroyed

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A man walked into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral in El Paso while the church was open for prayer Tuesday morning and destroyed a 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

El Paso Police detained a suspect who has not yet been identified.

The statue was located behind the main altar of the church.

“I am in shock and we at the Cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation," said Father Trini Fuentes, the rector of St. Patrick Cathedral.

Bishop Mark Seitz also expressed his sadness and said the statue is one of his favorite representations of Jesus.

“His arms are open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us. I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass,” Seitz said.

Seitz said he is grateful no one was not hurt during the act of vandalism.

The bishop said this particularly statue of Jesus “concretizes and connects us to persons and ideals that are not visible to our eyes. They reveal to us realities that are close to us, but unseen.”

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso said it does not know anything about the suspect. Bishop Seitz said he would keep the man in his prayers.

“I am devastated at this irreplaceable loss as I know members of this parish community and the whole Church of El Paso will be. In this moment we will reach out in confidence to the One this statue represented and I know he will console us,” Seitz said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.