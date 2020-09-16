Texas inmate’s death sentence for officer’s murder commuted

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas' highest criminal court has commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings he was ineligible to be executed because of intellectual disability.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday changed 43-year-old Juan Lizcano’s death sentence to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lizcano was convicted of capital murder in the November 2005 shooting death of Dallas police Officer Brian Jackson, 28, who was killed after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Testimony at his trial showed Lizcano had the communication skills of an 8- to 10-year-old.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 barred execution of intellectually disabled people.

