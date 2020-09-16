Texas sheriff’s deputy charged in girlfriend’s death

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Police say a North Texas sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of his girlfriend.

Denton police say officers on Monday arrested Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Allen Rotter following an investigation into the death last month of the woman with whom he lived.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Leslie Lynn Hartman, 46.

Her manner and cause of death are listed as pending.

Rotter was being held in the Denton County Jail on a more than $1 million bond.

Jail records do not list an attorney for him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.