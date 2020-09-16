Advertisement

Two found dead at rural Central Texas home

Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in rural Central Texas. (File)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in rural Bell County.

Deputies found the bodies after responding at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to a request for a welfare check at the home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road.

“(An) initial check of the residence through unshaded windows allowed deputies on scene to see a person lying on the ground and unresponsive,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said Wednesday.

“Forced entry was made into the home where two people were found deceased,” he said.

Autopsies were ordered.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

