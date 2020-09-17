Advertisement

2nd debt relief deal reached for former ITT Tech students here, around state

In September 2016 ITT Educational Services, Inc. closed all of its ITT Technical Institutes permanently including 10 campuses in Texas, one of which was in Waco. (Photo by Ethan Hutchins/file)
In September 2016 ITT Educational Services, Inc. closed all of its ITT Technical Institutes permanently including 10 campuses in Texas, one of which was in Waco. (Photo by Ethan Hutchins/file)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Thursday announced a more than $27 million debt relief agreement with PEAKS Trust, a private loan program run by ITT Tech, for 1,430 former ITT Tech students in Texas, potentially including those who attended the for-profit college here.

In September 2016 ITT Educational Services, Inc. closed all of its ITT Technical Institutes permanently including 10 campuses in Texas, one of which was in Waco.

“Students should not face the choice of enrolling in unfair loans or dropping out and losing their hard-earned credits,” Paxton said.

“Today’s victory sends a clear message that attempting to deceive and financially abuse students will not be tolerated in Texas.”

In June 2019 Paxton announced $13 million in relief for Texas ITT Tech students as part of a nationwide deal with Student CU Connect CUSO, LLC, which provided debt relief of more than $168 million for more than 18,000 former ITT Tech students nationwide.

In late August 2016, after the U.S. Department of Education barred ITT Educational Services from enrolling new students who use federal financial aid, the for-profit college filed for bankruptcy.

Department officials announced the ban among a series of measures meant to increase financial oversight of the company, which had been the subject of state and federal investigations focusing on its recruiting and accounting practices.

ITT also was ordered to pay the department $152 million within 30 days to cover liabilities in case it closes, and the company is barred from giving pay raises or bonuses to its executives.

Then Education Secretary John King said it would be irresponsible to let new students enroll amid concerns about the chain’s ability to operate.

ITT said the Department of Education actions and sanctions forced the closure.

