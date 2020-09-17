Advertisement

$42.75 Million: Texas Lotto has largest jackpot in North America, 3rd largest in the world

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Texas Lottery File Graphic(KWTX)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday’s Texas Lottery jackpot, currently estimated at $42.75 million, is the largest current jackpot in North America and the third largest in the world.

The drawing is Saturday, September 19.

"It can only be won by a Texas Lottery player,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission.

“We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade this weekend."

The advertised $42.75 million jackpot for Saturday night is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing.

That ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store in Dallas and was claimed by a trust fund.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso.

