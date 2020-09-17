Blue Bell hit with $17 million in criminal penalties in 2015 listeria outbreak

(KWTX) – Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries was hit with $17.25 million in criminal penalties Thursday stemming from a listeria outbreak in 2015 linked to at least three deaths.

“American consumers must be able to trust that the foods they purchase are safe to eat,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

“The sentence imposed today sends a clear message to food manufacturers that the Department of Justice will take appropriate actions when contaminated food products endanger consumers.”

Blue Bell agreed on May 1 to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products in an agreement that included a fine and forfeiture totaling $17.25 million.

On the same day, Paul Kruse, Blue Bell’s ex-CEO, was named in a federal information charging seven felonies alleging that he concealed what the company knew about the listeria contamination.

A federal judge dismissed the charges against Kruse in July because prosecutors did not seek an indictment from a grand jury and Kruse’s attorneys said he never waived his right to a grand jury indictment.

From 2010 to April, 2015, according to prosecutors, a period during which Blue Bell had more than $2.5 billion in gross sales, `the company “regularly tested finished product for the testing of coliform bacteria,” the presence of which “is used to gauge whether other microbiological pathogens may be present.”

Coliforms don’t normally cause serious illnesses, but, the indictment says “It is well understood in the food industry that a finished-product test result showing high levels of coliforms is an indication of insanitary conditions in the production facility.”

Coliform tests of products manufactured in Brenham and a facility in Broken Arrow, Okla., during that period, however, returned results “sometimes so high that they could not be counted by Blue Bell laboratory technicians.”

Despite the high counts, the products were shipped to customers, however, according to the indictment.

During the same period, the company occasionally arranged for third-party testing of products for Listeria and in early 2011 an employee created a program to test products with high coliform results for the presence of Listeria, “in part because of concerns about coliform levels expressed by inspectors with the United States military,” authorities said.

Over a 10-week period, a dozen samples of finished product with high coliform levels were sent to an independent lab for Listeria testing, the indictment says.

But in April 2011, the employee was ordered to stop the Listeria testing program, although just days later two of the samples sent to the lab tested presumptively positive, prosecutors said.

A halt was again ordered to the program and “another Blue Bell quality employee destroyed hard copy and electronic records of the two presumptive positive product test results,” prosecutors said.

In early 2015 Texas and federal health officials notified the company on repeated occasions that samples of at least seven products made at plants in Brenham and Broken Arrow, Okla., tested positive for Listeria, but Blue Bell failed to recall the products, instead ordering executives to instruct sales people to remove the products from freezers at stores, hospitals, schools and restaurants and instructing executives “not to share information about Listeria contamination of Blue Bell products with customers.”

In March 2015 the company issued the first recall in its 108-year history after five confirmed cases of Listeriosis in Kansas were linked to products from a single production line, but then posted a statement online that said the potential listeria problem involved “a limited amount of frozen snacks” and that all the affected products had been recovered when in fact some of the products remained in stores or freezers after the March 13, 2015 statement.

On April 20, 2015 Blue Bell announced it was voluntarily recalling all of its products on the market.

Three days later the company announced it was closing all three of its creameries for cleaning and employee training.

Contaminated products were found at the company’s Brenham and Broken Arrow, Okla., plants, but not at its Alabama, facility.

In May 2015, the company announced that it was laying off or furloughing more than two-thirds of its 3,900 workers and suspending operations at more than a dozen of its distribution centers.

Ultimately 10 people in four states were hospitalized after eating the Listeria-tainted ice cream and three deaths were reported in Kansas.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.