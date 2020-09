WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed another life in McLennan County.

The 82-year-old woman was the 92nd person diagnosed with the virus to die.

Health officials reported 65 new cases of the virus Thursday, raising the county’s total to 7,336.

Of the total, 444 cases were active and 6,800 patients have recovered.

