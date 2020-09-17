Advertisement

COVID-19 sidelines nearly half of area town’s police force

Nearly half of West's full- and part-time police officers have been sidelined after positive tests for COVID-19 or exposure to the virus.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly half of West’s full- and part-time police officers have been sidelined after positive tests for COVID-19 or exposure to colleagues diagnosed with the virus, but the remaining officers are covering their shifts, police Chief Darryl Barton said in a Facebook post.

Three of West’s eight full-time officers have tested positive for the virus and two of the town’s four part-time officers are self-isolating because of possible exposure to the virus.

“Earlier this year West signed on with other McLennan County law enforcement agencies in an agreement to help in case any agency needed it,” Barton said in the post.

“With that being said the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has always provided the West Police Department with professional support and that will continue during this situation.”

