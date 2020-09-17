Advertisement

Father, daughter create candy chute to keep Halloween safe during pandemic

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father and daughter hope their creativity will help everyone enjoy Halloween despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an idea Andrew Beattie said he had been thinking about a while.

So with the help of his daughter, Beattie created a candy chute for Halloween.

“I thought this would be a good year with every going on right now in the world to put something together,” Beattie explained.

Put together with supplies from around the house, Beattie says they were able to create their candy chute in about 20 minutes.

“The intent is I will be having gloves or tongs and pulling out fresh candy from the bag and dropping it down the tube,” Beattie said."The little ones will hold their buckets or bags right here and it’ll fall in the bucket or bag."

Our 6' candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween!!! 🎃👻🧙 Edit #1: a quick update, since...

Posted by Andrew Beattie on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Beattie even posted his creation on Facebook thinking it might help give someone else an idea about how to keep people safe on Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Comey to testify before Senate panel weeks before election

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Comey, whom Trump fired in May 2017, will be a featured witness in Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham’s investigation into the origins of the Justice Department’s Russia probe.

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

Health

Central Texas restaurants, businesses may expand capacity effective Monday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries may begin to operate at 75% capacity Monday, but bars must remain closed under new guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

National

Barr under fire over comparison of virus lock-in to slavery

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

Latest News

National

Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It is not clear when his trial will begin.

National

Caught on camera: Sanitation workers break it down to ‘Cupid Shuffle’

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Three sanitation workers in Keansburg, New Jersey, bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

News

Central Texas man, 93, dies in two-vehicle crash at area highway intersection

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Thursday identified a 93-year-old Central Texas man who died in a two-vehicle crash at an area highway intersection.

National Politics

AG Barr compares prosecutors to preschoolers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Attorney General William Barr equates hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him to preschoolers.

National

Ohio father, daughter create Halloween candy chute

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Ohio father and daughter created a Halloween candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe.