Gibson throws 4-hitter as Rangers edge Astros 1-0

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, left, throws to Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Houston.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, left, throws to Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Texas Rangers over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the first-career shutout for the 32-year-old Gibson and third complete game, with his previous one coming in August 2016 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Gibson walked three and struck out a season-high nine to earn his first win since Aug. 15. He was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA and eight homers allowed in his past five starts.

The victory snapped  a seven-game road skid for the Rangers, who are 5-18 away from home this season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

