Hewitt: Local man named in 10-count child pornography indictment

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Hewitt man was named in a 10-count indictment Thursday charging possession of child pornography.

Investigators from the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested George Henry Gemmell, 54, of Hewitt in May 2019 on warrants charging possession of child pornography.

The investigators linked Gemmell to the IP address of a device used to share child pornography, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release at the time of the arrest.

“A search of Gemmell’s home turned up numerous images of child pornography on his desktop computer,” Paxton said.

“During an interview, Gemmell, who works as a security guard, admitted that he downloaded and viewed child pornography.”

Investigators seized several digital storage devices from his home for examination by the office’s Digital Forensics Unit.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.