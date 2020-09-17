Advertisement

Human rights groups and parents speak out against Netflix film “Cuties”

(Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mothers, human rights advocates and politicians are speaking out against the new Netflix film “Cuties.”

The film follows an 11-year-old girl who rebels against her family’s traditions when she becomes involved with a young dance crew.

Dianna Palich says she couldn’t even watch the entire film after only seeing a few minutes.

“It makes me sad for the children,” she said.

“What was the thought process that an 11-year-old would dancing in such a seductive way would be appropriate?”

Since its release, the public’s response has been massive with Netflix’s cancellation rate in the U.S. jumping to nearly eight times higher than the average daily levels recorded last month.

Senator Ted Cruz sent a letter to the Department of Justice to investigate whether child pornography laws were broken during production.

Despite the calls to remove the film, Netflix has defended it. They claim that the movie has social commentary against the sexualization of young children.

Susan Peters with UnBound, a non-profit organization that helps trafficking survivors, says the film could be a potential gateway to sexual predators and child sex trafficking.

“You’re connecting sexuality with children,” she said.

“Media and film can be powerful. So, when you’re connecting this sexual activity with children, that’s incredibly problematic and for our work, it’s super concerning.”

Peters says regardless of what happens with the filmmakers or Netflix, parents need to educate their children about who could be watching content like this and how to avoid them.

“We’re able to come in with those messages about the tactics of traffickers and social media safety,” she said.

“Those are critical messages that need to be communicated with kids.”

