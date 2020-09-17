Killeen: Camera catches burglar in the act

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police released surveillance images Thursday of a man who broke into two vehicles at a local home.

The break-in was reported at around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the 1400 block of Becker Drive.

The man is slender, has tattoos down his right arm and was wearing a hat sideways.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

