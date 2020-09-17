Killeen: Camera catches burglar in the act
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police released surveillance images Thursday of a man who broke into two vehicles at a local home.
The break-in was reported at around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the 1400 block of Becker Drive.
The man is slender, has tattoos down his right arm and was wearing a hat sideways.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
