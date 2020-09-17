Advertisement

Reports of active shooter at Fort Hood unfounded, post says

Reports that spread Thursday morning of an active shooter on Fort Hood are unfounded, the post said.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Reports that spread Thursday morning of an active shooter on Fort Hood are unfounded, the post said in a Facebook post.

“Rumors of an active shooter on Fort Hood are false,” the post said.

“No shots were fired.”

“An active duty soldier made homicidal threats toward his leadership and is currently in the custody of Fort Hood law enforcement.”

Posted by III Corps and Fort Hood on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

