Restaurant Report Card for September 17, 2020

(KWTX) - Chupacabra Craft Beer and Kitchen at 401 South Main St. in Salado got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted roaches in the building.

The restaurant was ordered to sanitize better and to arrange for some pest control.

There was also buildup on the overhead surfaces directly above the prep, staging, and food storage areas.

Dairy Queen at 1424 North New Road in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The ice machine was dirty and there was a leak in the sanitizer part of the sink.

Subway #61837 at 24 La Salle Ave. in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The floors needed to be cleaned.

The sanitizer solution was not as effective as it should have been, and some thermometers were missing.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Bones Cracked Rib BBQ at 3401 West Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen.

The inspection report said “very good” and your taste buds may agree.

Brisket, pork ribs, sausage, pulled and chopped, beef, chicken and turkey are all on the menu.

Oh, the sides are impressive and the desserts: banana pudding, peach cobbler, and pecan pie could remind you of what grandma use to make.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.