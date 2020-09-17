Advertisement

‘So far so good,’ local principal says

Crestview learners are split almost exactly right down the middle between students who chose to return to the classroom and those learning remotely with 209 students back face-to -face and 211 virtual.
Crestview learners are split almost exactly right down the middle between students who chose to return to the classroom and those learning remotely with 209 students back face-to -face and 211 virtual.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Waco elementary school principal is expressing her pride in her students, staff and families as the Waco Independent School District closes in on its second week of back-to-school.

Samantha Craytor, principal of Crestview Elementary School in Waco, says she couldn’t have asked for a better response as the district navigates an unprecedented time of learning with the looming threat of COVID-19.

“It’s going well.  I just want to say I’m so proud of my teachers, families and students for being so adaptive,” Craytor said.

“We’ve had to do this quickly and we’re seeing it all unfold in these eight days.  So far, so good."”

Crestview houses just more than 400 students from pre-K through fifth grade.

Crestview learners are split almost exactly right down the middle between students who chose to return to the classroom and those learning remotely with 209 students back face-to -face and 211 virtual.

Crayton says both groups are excelling.

Her in-person students seem to be happy to be back.

“I talked to a few of them and they said there is only so much video games they could do,” she said as she smiled.

“And they were ready to come back.”

Waco ISD opted for a later start date than many districts.

Instruction didn’t start until Sept. 8.

Craytor said she believes that gave the district time to focus, particularly, on making sure remote learning was ready to go.

“We started later than most so starting after Labor Day helped us to prepare with getting devices to kids, hot spots and of course professional development training that teachers needed to be prepared,” she said.

Crestview has added many additional measures to keep students safe back at school and Craytor says her students are embracing it all.

“They do better than adults,” she said.   “They are quick to adapt to the extra handwashing, sanitizing, and mask wearing.”

The second-year principal at Crestview, who’s a 2000 graduate of Ellison High School in Killeen, wants to thank the entire community surround the WISD for doing what it takes to get to this point as everyone works toward a common goal of learning in a safe environment.

“I just want to say thank you to the community and to the parents and the families for just being so flexible and giving grace to each and every one.  It’s reciprocated during this time,” she said.

“There’s been so much more positive than negative coming out through these past eight days and so we’re just looking forward to what school learning will look like in the future but I think the ultimate goal here is to keep everyone safe.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$42.75 Million: Texas Lotto has largest jackpot in North America, 3rd largest in the world

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Saturday’s Texas Lottery jackpot, currently estimated at $42.75 million, is the largest current jackpot in North America and the third largest in the world.

News

2nd debt relief deal reached for former ITT Tech students here, around state

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Thursday announced a second debt relief agreement for 1,430 former ITT Tech students in Texas, potentially including those who attended the for-profit college here.

News

Walmart raising hourly wages for 165-thousand employees in October

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Walmart on Thursday announced it will raise hourly wages for 165,000 employees in October.

News

Blue Bell hit with $17 million in criminal penalties in 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Blue Bell Creameries was hit with $17.25 million in criminal penalties Thursday stemming from a listeria outbreak in 2015 linked to at least three deaths.

Latest News

News

Texas Education Agency creates more online learning opportunities for schools, students

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
New online lessons are available to school districts and families.

News

COVID-19 sidelines nearly half of area town’s police force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Nearly half of a Central Texas town’s full- and part-time police officers have been sidelined after positive tests for COVID-19 or exposure to colleagues diagnosed with the virus.

Health

Central Texas restaurants, businesses may expand capacity effective Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas restaurants, businesses, manufacturing facilities, museums and libraries may begin to operate at 75% capacity Monday, but bars must remain closed under new guidelines Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

News

Central Texas man, 93, dies in two-vehicle crash at area highway intersection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities Thursday identified a 93-year-old Central Texas man who died in a two-vehicle crash at an area highway intersection.

News

Reports of active shooter at Fort Hood unfounded, post says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Reports that spread Thursday morning of an active shooter on Fort Hood are unfounded, the post said.

State

‘The Lord’s dealing with him now,’ DA says of accused Texas killer found dead in cell

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allisa Miller
A man accused of plotting murder-for-hire, capital murder and arson has been found dead in a Texas jail cell.