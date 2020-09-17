‘So far so good,’ local principal says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Waco elementary school principal is expressing her pride in her students, staff and families as the Waco Independent School District closes in on its second week of back-to-school.

Samantha Craytor, principal of Crestview Elementary School in Waco, says she couldn’t have asked for a better response as the district navigates an unprecedented time of learning with the looming threat of COVID-19.

“It’s going well. I just want to say I’m so proud of my teachers, families and students for being so adaptive,” Craytor said.

“We’ve had to do this quickly and we’re seeing it all unfold in these eight days. So far, so good."”

Crestview houses just more than 400 students from pre-K through fifth grade.

Crestview learners are split almost exactly right down the middle between students who chose to return to the classroom and those learning remotely with 209 students back face-to -face and 211 virtual.

Crayton says both groups are excelling.

Her in-person students seem to be happy to be back.

“I talked to a few of them and they said there is only so much video games they could do,” she said as she smiled.

“And they were ready to come back.”

Waco ISD opted for a later start date than many districts.

Instruction didn’t start until Sept. 8.

Craytor said she believes that gave the district time to focus, particularly, on making sure remote learning was ready to go.

“We started later than most so starting after Labor Day helped us to prepare with getting devices to kids, hot spots and of course professional development training that teachers needed to be prepared,” she said.

Crestview has added many additional measures to keep students safe back at school and Craytor says her students are embracing it all.

“They do better than adults,” she said. “They are quick to adapt to the extra handwashing, sanitizing, and mask wearing.”

The second-year principal at Crestview, who’s a 2000 graduate of Ellison High School in Killeen, wants to thank the entire community surround the WISD for doing what it takes to get to this point as everyone works toward a common goal of learning in a safe environment.

“I just want to say thank you to the community and to the parents and the families for just being so flexible and giving grace to each and every one. It’s reciprocated during this time,” she said.

“There’s been so much more positive than negative coming out through these past eight days and so we’re just looking forward to what school learning will look like in the future but I think the ultimate goal here is to keep everyone safe.”

