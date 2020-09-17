Some Rain Today with Fall-Like Weather on The Approach!

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies going through the day with spotty rain this morning, along with warm and muggy conditions. After that we’ll have scattered rain during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80′s. Rain chances die off after midnight with drier weather heading into Friday morning. We’ll have a nice end to the week with highs in the mid to upper 80′s Friday afternoon, with cool and comfortable weather starting to move in Friday night. This will lead to a nice, Fall-like weekend with highs in the low 80′s and low humidity, so get ready for that! Afterwards, we keep comfortable weather with highs warming back into the mid 80′s as we head into the following week. A couple of spotty showers are expected going through the following week too.

