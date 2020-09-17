Suspect in liquor store theft attacks Texas police officer with hatchet

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A man accused of stealing from a liquor store ignored a police officer’s commands, drank from a stolen liquor bottle as the officer approached, then took out a hatchet and flung it at the officer, police said.

Rodney Raymond Zavala, 29, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

The police officer was flagged down Wednesday evening and informed about a theft at the Barrel House Liquor Store in Central El Paso.

Within a few minutes, the officer located Zavala, who began drinking from the bottle of stolen liquor as the officer approached, police said.

Zavala ignored the officer’s verbal commands and threw the bottle of liquor.

The officer deployed his Taser as Zavala reached into his waistband. The Taser, however, was ineffective and Zavala pulled a hatchet from his waistband. He raised it above his head, lunged at the officer and flung the hatchet at him. (EPPD)

Police said the officer deployed his Taser as Zavala reached into his waistband, but the Taser was ineffective and Zavala pulled a hatchet from his waistband.

Images released by police show Zavala raised the hatchet above his head, lunged at the officer and flung the hatchet at the police officer.

The hatchet skipped off the unit and landed in the roadway as the police officer retreated into his patrol unit.

The officer, who did not have a partner at the time, took out his hand gun and took Zavala into custody on his own.

Zavala, also booked on five outstanding criminal warrants, was jailed on bonds totaling $25,727.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.